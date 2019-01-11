Freezing Friday… Cold Weekend Ahead

The active breeze has certainly brought the chill back to New England as wind chills start off near 0 in the Worcester Hills this morning and in the lower teens across much of eastern Mass. That cold wind prevails through the day, gusting 20-30mph while air temps hold in the mid to upper 20s and wind chills stay in the teens.

A cold and mainly dry pattern prevails through the weekend with lighter winds. Although the main area of low pressure misses well south of us Sunday, a few flakes could fly across the Cape and Islands as a north to northeast breeze allows for some ocean-effect snow showers/flurries.

While it’ll be cold at Gillette, we’ve had colder games. Expect temps at kickoff to be near 25 degrees with a north to northeast breeze 5-10mph.

Ski conditions are fantastic up north as many resorts have picked up over a foot of snow this week. Have fun and dress warm!

