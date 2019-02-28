Fresh Snow On The Ground… Couple More Storms To Watch

We have some morning fresh snow to clean up on this Thursday morning as many towns picked up 3-4″ of fluff overnight. While the amounts aren’t blockbuster #s, it has been enough to provide a mess and quite a few slick spots this morning. With temperatures in the teens and low 20s, any additional steady snow can recoat the roads, so allow for some extra time for the morning commute. Clear off your car too! That includes the roof of it as the snow up top will blow back to the driver behind you and reduce their visibility.

Most of the snow is done by 8am, but a few spots near the coast could linger until about 9am. I don’t expect many roads issue weather-wise for the afternoon commute as the falling snow will be long gone.

As we head into the weekend, we’ll need to keep an eye on two storms. The first one on Saturday. As a main area of low pressure develops to our south, it’ll have a lot of precipitation around it’s center. If the track is close enough, then steady, accumulating snow could reach Southeast Mass. If it stays just far enough offshore, then we’ll just see some scattered snow showers around. Something to keep an eye out.

Then, as we head into Sunday night and Monday, a quick moving storms zips through the east coast. This one will have a good slug of moisture with it, and will deliver rain/snow into southern New England. Rain/snow line too early to pin down, but where it snows, it could be significant. One things for sure, the pattern is busy the next several days.

Have a good day.

https://twitter.com/clamberton7?lang=en