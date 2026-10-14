It’s been a warm day across Southern New England, with high temperatures more than 10 degrees above average in many areas! But with gusty winds largely out of the north ushering cool, dry air into the region, today was just one of one.

Tomorrow will be dramatically cooler. Not cold, for this time of year anyway. In fact, it’ll be right near average.

Lows will be in the 40s and low 50s early Thursday morning. Then, most of us in the low 60s in the afternoon, with the coolest spots in the upper 50s. It’ll still be breezy throughout the day though (gusts in the teens and 20s), so an extra layer, despite the sunshine, isn’t a bad thought!

If you happen to have the day off, I highly suggest a little foliage road trip into central/western Mass. The leaves are really brightening up in the Bay State!

That said, it won’t be quite as bright (or as comfy for leaf-peeping) on Friday, as our next storm rolls in. We’re looking at some showers on and off throughout the morning, then more rain as a front comes through after sunset. The rain tapers slowly after midnight Saturday. That said, the first half of our Saturday still looks cloudy, windy… and cold!

The air that follows our overnight cold front is even colder than what we’ll experience prior!

With that, highs on Saturday afternoon will only be in the upper 40s (brrr) — closer to our late November high-temperature averages, rather than those of mid October!

For perspective, our average high this time of year is in the low/mid 60s, depending on your location.

Sunday will stay chilly, with highs only in the low 50s. That said, there will be a somewhat dramatic difference in the feel between Saturday and Sunday, considering by Sunday, the wind dies down and we’ll see much more persistent sunshine as well.

Perhaps this is good news for those attending the Head of the Charles! The races begin on Friday, and continue Saturday and Sunday. Tough for spectators, perhaps tougher for the rowers considering Friday’s rain and wind, and Saturday’s wind and chill! At least we end the weekend on a high note, comparatively speaking.

Monday and Tuesday, temperatures rebound– we’ll be in the low and mid 60s, and the sunshine will stick around as well.