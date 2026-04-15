How about that summer day we had for ourselves yesterday! With quite a bit of sunshine, temps easily soared into the 70s at the coast before any sea breeze kicked in. Meantime, inland, mid 80s were common.

While we closed the books on the day with a round of evening storms, we awake to another dry and mild start to the day today. Temps kick off this Wednesday morning run in the 50s and 60s.

With some sunshine, well quickly warm again today, at least initially. The difference today, it’s easier and quicker for the east wind to kick in, allowing for temps to start to drop from east to west midday, through the afternoon. By 1pm, temps run in the 70s to low 80s inland, but 50s and 60s at the coast. We’ll cool off from there with evening commute temps in the 50s and 60s for many. A few scattered showers/storms slide in too this afternoon.

Another round of scattered showers and storms move through tonight. Tomorrow will be another warm day inland, 70s and 80s, but likely cool again near the coast, 50s and 60s.



Friday does look more unsettled with scattered showers and highs in the 60s to low 70s. Saturday will be cooler for all, 50s to low 60s, coolest at the coast. It’ll be mainly dry.



Another round of showers moves in Sunday afternoon into Sunday night. While Sunday temps reach the 60s, Monday will be much cooler. Highs Monday stay in the mid to upper 40s for many. There will be a chilly breeze too out of the northwest. Mainly dry air prevails, although a spot shower/sprinkle can’t be ruled out. All and all, temps will be chilly for spectators, but good for the runners.





