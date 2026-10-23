Our offshore storm is gone, and we’ve had a largely lovely day as a result!

The biggest issue today has been the wind for the coast, with gusts largely in the 20s and 30s. While it’ll stay rather breezy tonight, the numbers diminish significantly as we head into tomorrow.

Otherwise, tonight will be crisp and mostly clear. Temperatures will fall quickly with the combo of the already cool air, and some radiational cooling with the lack of clouds.

That means, have a heavier jacket if you’re heading to the Garden for the Cs’s home opener! While we’ll still be in the low 50s as you head to the Garden (7PM tip off), we’ll be in the low 40s after the game ends!

Temps just keep falling from there. We’ll be in the mid to upper 20s and low 30s tomorrow morning– cold, even by late October’s standards! On the bright side (literally), we will have a bright start to our Saturday when the sun comes up!

A disturbance to the west will provide a few clouds, but we’ll stay mostly sunny overall across not just the Bay State, but all of New England! By the afternoon, we’ll be in the upper 50s and low 60s– more or less average for this time of year.

Sunday will be similar, but with straight sunshine and a slight boost to temperatures. We’ll see highs in the mid 60s– a mild day!

Maybe this is just me, but I think our weekend forecast is… PERFECT. The epitome of fall in New England. Cold mornings, nice, crisp, sunny afternoons. What more could we ask for?

If your answer to the question above is, “for the sunny streak to continue”, then you’re in luck! We’ll keep the milder weather and mostly sunny sky around on Monday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s!

A cold front moves through New England Monday into early Tuesday, but with the lack of moisture and overall influence of high pressure will lead to continued dry weather across the area. The biggest impacts right now will be a breezier day Tuesday (gusts in the teens and 20s) as well as a drop in temperature, with highs on Tuesday back in the mid 50s.

High pressure will dominate the forecast for the next 7 days, leading to a dry, pleasant and seasonable week ahead! We’ll be keeping an eye on that trend as we look to next weekend (Halloween)!