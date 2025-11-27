Good morning and happy Thanksgiving! After a mild day yesterday with highs in the lower 60s, today is going to feel much more like a typical Thanksgiving. Our average high is 48° and we’ll be about there, likely falling just a couple of degrees shy. We’ll have a good amount of sunshine today though, so travel plans are great today! The breeze isn’t bad this morning but it will pick up this afternoon, gusting to 30 mph in spots, and driving wind chills down to the 30s and low 40s this afternoon.

That wind will be pushing in colder air and you’ll definitely feel it tomorrow! Highs on Friday will only climb to around 40°, but with even stronger winds, gusting to 40 mph, it will drop the feels like temperatures to the 20s through the afternoon. As the cold air rushes in on those gusty winds, we could also see a few rogue flurries, but that’s all it will amount to so I’m not worried about any travel concerns — except maybe those gusty winds if you’re driving a higher profile vehicle.

The wind will become the story for the rest of the holiday weekend. While the breeze picks up this afternoon, it will be downright windy on Friday. Saturday will hold a breeze, before it finally settles down on Sunday. Most of Sunday the wind won’t be that bad, however by the late afternoon and evening on Sunday that breeze will start to pick back up.

The wind picking up late Sunday is timed with our next storm that will bring the return of rain late Sunday. Any travel plans you have between now and Sunday evening will be great! Even Sunday is a good day to travel if it’s during the day. Rain will hold off until after sunset.

Our Sunday storm, as of this moment, doesn’t even exist yet. While we are dry on Saturday, our storm will be taking shape in the Midwest. While travel will be good locally on Saturday, flights to and from Chicago on Saturday may be an issue. A pretty good winter storm is setting up there. Minneapolis is on the fringe of the storm so may skirt a lot of the travel issues, but it’s one that I’d watch in case the storm shifts north. Other smaller, but still popular airports like Milwaukee and Kansas City should also keep an eye on this one.

When that storm arrives in New England, we’ll be on the warmer side of the storm, so snow is not a concern here. The rain from that storm, as I mentioned, will hold off until late Sunday, likely dinner time and after. It will rain in the later evening and overnight with the rain gone by Monday morning.