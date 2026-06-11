The heat and humidity really ramped up today! We had dew points in the low 70s (a tropical feel) and most of our highs between 85 -92. We’re also keeping an eye on a few more thunderstorms this evening as our next disturbance moves through southern New England.

Overall, storms will be spotty & start up between 4 – 5 PM moving west to east.

They have the potential to be a bit punchy, particularly in western Massachusetts, bringing heavy rain, thunder, lightning, & some possible gusty winds as well. Just be mindful of any storms as you head home for the day!

Tomorrow we’re in for yet another hot one… and still humid too. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s and low 90s, and with the humidity it’ll feel like 95+ degrees.

For that reason, we’re under a Heat Advisory until 8 PM on Friday! If you’re headed out and about, make sure to hydrate and take breaks in the A/C when you can. That includes those headed out to the first day of FIFA Fan Festival! While Boston (and the coastline in general) will be cooler than inland cities, it’ll still be a hot day. Expect the 80s with humidity in the afternoon.

Once again, we’re looking at some storms in the second half of the day as well. Storms look really spotty, but could still be strong and bring some heavy rain to boot.

Keep an eye to the sky (and on your 7Weather app), and we’ll be here to help in the meantime!

On the bright side, the weekend is looking reeeeally solid for anyone who wants to spend time at the beaches! In my humble opinion, Saturday is the better of the two weekend days, but I’ll let you decide that for yourselves.

The biggest difference from the week to the weekend will be the dramatic drop in humidity. We’ll be dry, sunny, and in the upper 80s and low 90s on Saturday, while the beaches will be in the 70s & 80s.

We stay dry and cool off a bit for the first World Cup game at Boston Stadium on Saturday evening!!! When the Haiti vs Scotland match kicks of at 9 PM, temperatures should be in upper 70s, cooling throughout the course of the match. Overall, it’s a beautiful night to be out!

Sunday will also be nice and dry with sunshine and temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s, while the beaches will be in the upper 70s to low 80s. Another gorgeous day, just slightly warmer along the coastline. The only other difference is that we are looking at a few showers and a possible rumble of thunder after sunset, but daylight hours are looking and feeling great if ya like it hot or are spending time by the water!

We cool back down on Monday, though it’s all relative. We’re still above average, with temperatures in the low to mid 80s along with low humidity and sunshine! We’ll stay mostly sunny and go back to the 70s on Tuesday.