Good morning and happy 4th! There’s a lot going on today, so let’s talk about planning around both heat and storms today.

We’ll start with the heat– the heat wave will continue across Southern New England today, but temperatures will come down just a touch. Rather than the mid to upper 90s and triple digits, we’ll largely be in the low to mid 90s, feeling like we’re up to about 102 degrees in the afternoon.

It’s still enough for a Heat Advisory across most of Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Connecticut. Just like the last few days, it all comes down to being smart in the heat– hydrate before you get thirsty, and take breaks in the A/C when you can!

This heat is the reason that Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular officials postponed the gate-opening until 4 PM. Hunkering down at the regular noon-time opening would’ve been rough. It’ll still be quite warm when the show kicks off at 7 PM (expect the mid to low 80s), and roughly around 80 degrees when the fireworks start at 9:15 PM.

We’re also looking out for a few storms today, but they’re very isolated. Most of the energy behind these storms is located to our south– bad news for folks traveling to the Delmarva region, but for us, it means that the chance of most people staying dry all day is pretty solid.

An isolated storm (with heavy rain, thunder and lightning) can’t be ruled out– especially in the afternoon and evening. Our highest storm chance looks to be closer to 11PM– good news in terms of timing for the fireworks.

The second half of the weekend will have a much different feel! Don’t get me wrong, it’ll still be above average, but temperatures and humidity will come down significantly. Highs will be in the 80s with dew point temperatures dipping back into the 50s. Overall, it’s a really solid end of the weekend for a more comfortable, summerlike feel.

We’ll cool down even more for the start of the coming week– Monday will be in the mid 70s while Tuesday will be in the low 70s. Our next system also rolls around Monday afternoon/evening, bringing showers and some rain. Scattered showers continue on Tuesday.