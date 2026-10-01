Despite the clouds, we’ve had an overall more summerlike day… at least in comparison to where we’ve been lately! Temperatures were back above average, and we saw an uptick in humidity too. But all of this is a precursor to an even warmer, muggier day tomorrow.

We’ll start with temperatures in the 60s tomorrow morning. By the afternoon, they’ll climb into the upper 70s and low 80s. With that, dew point temperatures will be in the mid 60s, leaving us with a stickier feel. We’ll have a mix of clouds and sun, though clouds increase in the second half of the day as a front approaches.

That front is currently draped across the center of the US, and there is some wicked dry air behind it (check out the division on the dew point map)!

So, just ahead of the front tomorrow evening, we’ll see a clouds and a few showers.

But behind it? We have a very abrupt turn back to a fall feel! With that, we’ll wake up to temperatures in the 50s on Saturday morning. It will be a fabulous morning for those headed out to the Making Strides walk at the Hatch Shell! I’d bring a sweatshirt or pullover for those heading to the starting line early, but you may not need it by the afternoon.

Highs will only be in the mid to upper 60s– a far drop from Friday’s temps, but also very much average for this time of year (hello, October). We’ll be dry and crisp with plenty of sunshine.

Sunday, we wake up even cooler– lows in the 40s! By the afternoon, we’re in the low to mid 60s with a mix of clouds and sun. Once again, clouds increase in the second half of the day, and we’ll be keeping an eye on an evening shower or two.

If you’re trying to take advantage of this weekend weather and squeeze in some leaf peeping, Mother Nature will be on your side! The leaves in northern New England are looking great right now, and should be nice and bright this weekend!

We start the workweek with a somewhat average day, temperature-wise. Expect the mid to upper 60s. But by Tuesday, cooler air will be flying into the region, and highs will only be in the upper 50s!!