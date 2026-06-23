Editor’s Note: Tonight’s blog is written by 7Weather intern, Owen Vetree ~JR

Hello and good afternoon. Today and yesterday were cool and wet. We received a significant amount of rain, with the lowest reports around 0.5 inches and the highest in the 3 to 4 inch range.

We had 2 swaths of heavier rain across our area, with a gap in between that saw lighter amounts. The northern swath followed across the Mass/NH border, most towns in this area saw between 1 and 2 inches of rain, with some isolated 2+ amounts. The more intense strip was located along the south coast of New England, where isolated locations have seen over four inches of rain. These locations will continue to see their numbers climb into the night as light rain continues to fall. Point in between our two swaths saw notably less rainfall, particularly around Boston where most reports were just above half an inch.

Rain will end early tonight for most but will try to linger throughout the night across Cape Cod and the Islands. It will be mostly light stuff.

We will clear out quickly and stay dry with mostly sunny skies tomorrow.

Thursday is also looking dry but an increase in clouds, nonetheless, both Wednesday and Thursday are going to be pleasant days.

Our next chance for wet weather comes on Friday.

As of now this doesn’t look to be quite as widespread as our last event with the potential for some places to get very little if any rain, there is still some uncertainty in how much rain will fall. Regardless, Friday will likely turn out to be an unsettled and damp day.

As you can see in the top right of the graphic above, our average high this time of year is 79. The next 4 days are looking very seasonable. With highs in the lower 80s and upper 70s.

I’m having deja vu looking at this forecast for the weekend. It is looking nearly identical to last weekend’s forecast at this time last week. Dewpoints will be a degree or two within 60, just barely hitting the threshold for what we consider muggy. However, I think most of you will find it to be fairly comfortable out there with highs just above or below 80. Both days have a low chance for a couple of showers to be floating around out there, I wouldn’t make any changes to your plans just yet, but I’d keep an eye on the forecast for any changes.

~Owen