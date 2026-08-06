As the warmth continues to build, so does the humidity. In fact, today, we’ll notice quite the jump in the dew points levels as we head up into the low to mid 70s in that category. Factor in temps near 90, and we’re talking about the heat index running in the mid to upper 90s. We’ll even add a couple degrees to that tomorrow. A heat advisory is in place for the next couple days.

The storm risk is on the lower side today, but a spot shower or storm popping up is possible.



Tomorrow, the chance for a few scattered storms is better in the mid to late afternoon.



The weekend is more of the same. High humidity and temps near 90. A few isolated to scattered storms bubble up too with a better chance Saturday vs. Sunday. With that said, if you have beach or pool plans, there will be many of dry hours too.



Monday, we’ll keep temps near 90 but drop the humidity.



Tuesday, showers and storms roll through with a cold front, on the other side of that front, Wednesday and beyond looks to be less humid somewhat cooler.



