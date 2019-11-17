Light Icing Likely Monday Morning

7Weather- A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for everyone in the purple color above until 9 AM Monday.

Patchy, freezing drizzle is likely tonight through Monday morning. Untreated roads within the Winter Weather Advisory will be slick for the morning commute.

Temperatures in Boston and SE Mass will stay above freezing tonight and into tomorrow morning. Expect patchy, light drizzle.

SE Mass wakes up to mid 40s, and areas north of the Pike will be in the low 30s. The drizzle doesn’t appear on future cast below, but it is likely for the morning commute.

The rain bands from a coastal storms will mainly stay offshore tomorrow. There will be a few showers, mainly along the coast. Less than a quarter of an inch of rain is expected.

It will be chilly with temperature drop a few degrees throughout the afternoon.

Winds will be between 15-25 mph, with gusts up to 35 mph.

A Wind Advisory is in effect from 6 AM to 5 PM tomorrow for the Cape and the Islands.

The combination of astronomical high tides, and higher than normal seas could cause some splash over during high tide tomorrow.