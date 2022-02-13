7Weather- Main roads remained wet throughout the daytime snow in February, but now we could see snow covered roads overnight.

Light, on and off snow continues until 6-8 AM Monday morning. Untreated surfaces will be slick overnight and into the morning commute.

The snowfall map above is additional snow from what you already have. That’s a look at forecast snow from 6PM this evening-6AM Monday morning. A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until 6AM Monday.

We’ll see light, steady snow now through 1-3 AM. After that snow will be patchy in most locations. It could remain steady on the Cape & the Islands until 6-8 AM. Plan on giving yourself extra time for the Monday morning commute.

We’ll start Valentine’s Day with flakes flying and temperatures in the teens. We don’t move much from there with highs in the low 20s.

A cold wind will make it feel about 10 degrees colder than the actual temperature. Wear the winter jacket if you’re doing dinner for Valentine’s Day. Wind chills will be in the single digits in the evening.

It remains cold on Tuesday with highs in the upper 20s, but we’ll have a full day of sun! It’s breezy Wednesday with highs in the low 40s.

Thursday is mild, maybe you’d say warm for this time of year. Rain arrives around sunset with on and off showers overnight and into Friday morning. Temps are falling on Friday. The day starts in the 50s, and then we fall into the 40s by the afternoon.