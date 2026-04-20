Today’s the day! Happy Marathon Monday, and happy Patriots’ Day! Needless to say, today’s forecast will be a big one.

Let’s start with this: it’s a cold start to the day, with temperatures in the 20s and 30s this morning. That’s below-average, even for this time of year. That said, it’s a mostly clear morning… bright and brisk after sunrise.

As we move through the morning, temperatures rise slowly. For those heading out to the starting line in Hopkinton, expect the upper 30s when the first wave goes off around 9AM. From there, temps will climb into the upper 40s, with a few spots at 50 this afternoon. However, as temperatures increase clouds do too.

We’ll be partly to mostly cloudy in the afternoon, with a chance of a shower or two possible, especially for the South Shore, South Coast, Cape & Islands. It’ll be breezy as well, with gusts getting into the teens and 20s.

If you’re headed to the final game of the Sox series at home against the Tigers (first pitch at 11:10AM), make sure you’re dressed for a cool morning/early afternoon!

Overnight, temps plummet again, and we wake up in the upper 20s tomorrow morning. Tuesday, while cool even in the afternoon (highs in the upper 40s/low 50s), will be brighter.

Wednesday’s highs will increase by a degree or two, but we’ll be mostly cloudy with a chance of a few spotty showers. It’s really the only somewhat-solid chance of rain this week! We go back to partial sunshine and increasing temperatures for the end of the week– Thursday and Friday will see highs on either side of 60 degrees.