We’re tracking the return of rain on the way for the weekend, mainly Saturday, but before we complain too much about the rain, let me say we do need some rainy days around here. Every single month in 2026 has been below normal in the rainfall department, leaving us 6.5″ below average for rain. So let’s find the bright spot! That rain (mostly) will happen on Saturday, giving us a pretty decent day for Sunday and for celebrating Mom.

In fact, Mother’s Day is threading the needle almost perfectly with a soggy Saturday on the way and another round of rain arriving Sunday night and into the day on Monday.

Let’s start with Saturday. Rain will, in general, get steadier and heavier as the day goes on. So if you must get outside on Saturday, target the morning. We’ll have clouds and a few lighter, isolated showers on Saturday morning. First the rain will become steadier through the midday hours, and eventually heavier through the afternoon and evening with a few embedded downpours possible too. The rain will last all the way into Saturday evening, before clearing out overnight. Drier air will punch in afterward, pushing out the rain and clouds overnight, just in time for Sunday.

Saturday is not an ideal day. Not only do we have the rain, but temperatures will be chilly too. Highs Saturday will likely be stuck in the 50s for most of us. Now, average highs this time of year are in the middle 60s, so it’s not unusual cold or bitter cold, but with the clouds and the rain it’s just a damp, chilly day on Saturday. A good one to hunker down inside if you need to get some chores done around the house.

Sunday is a much better day. We will start off with sunshine in the morning and build clouds as the day roll on. Eventually, by the mid and late afternoon, it’s possible that a few of those clouds drop a shower or two. It’s not a widespread soaking rain like Saturday will bring. When the sun is out in the morning we’ll do some good work to temperatures, pushing our highs to the lower 70s. So the warmth on Sunday will make up for the cooler air on Saturday. The breeze will also pick up through the afternoon hours as the clouds build. It’s one of those days not to change your plans with Mom, just make sure to take a rain jacket or umbrella just in case a shower passes by as you walk to/from any afternoon plans.