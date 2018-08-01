New Month, Same Old Pattern

August 1st…wow…..summer is flying by but even tho we are in a new month, the same general pattern from July rolls on….warm and very humid! True, we did have a 3 day break from the muggies but that’s over now as the tropical air is (once again) firmly entrenched along the east coast. Check out dewpoints from late this afternoon…



Yowza—Montreal dewpoint matching Raleigh-Durham and exceeding Atlanta! A warm front moving through New England helped to move that tropical air back north and in doing so, created a lot of clouds and a few scattered showers.



The front will move north of the region overnight, taking the clouds and shower threat with it. for the next two days we have hot & humid weather on tap with a mix of clouds and sunshine. In terms of afternoon storms from all this humidity, it looks like just isolated in nature and more likely to occur across western and northern New England versus coastal New England. Really, that’s the overall pattern well into next week. The only issue will be Saturday as low pressure works its way through New England. That might be the only day that offers cloudy skies and showers for much of the day….#WashoutAlert. Sunday, at this time, looks like the pick of the weekend. Still some time to move that Saturday Storm along at a quicker pace…stay tuned.



~JR