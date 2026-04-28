Blue skies won out yesterday and with a ton of sunshine, temps quickly warmed up. While it was cooler at the coast, the overall day was a great one to get outside and enjoy some fresh air. Temps ranged from the 50s at the coast to the 60s and low 70s inland.

Today, the theme is similar. We’ll have some clouds mixed in with the blue skies and it’ll be a bit cooler with more of an easterly breeze, but the overall theme of another nice day is there. Temps this afternoon range from the low 50s at the coast to low to mid 60s inland.

Tomorrow, it’ll be a few degrees cooler again, especially across eastern Mass where more clouds back in. The best shot of some showers tomorrow will come near day’s end near the coast.

Showers are more widespread tomorrow night into early Thursday morning, before tapering off to spotty showers by midday.

Friday, through the weekend, features cool, but mainly dry weather. It’ll be breezy on Friday with highs in the upper 50s. Temps hover around there Saturday and Sunday. While a spot shower can’t be ruled out Saturday, we should be able to get those tee times and balls games.