Nice September Pattern Ahead

What a finish to the weekend! 80 degree weather, sunshine, low humidity and a Pats blowout victory. Easy to say we were checking all boxes on this one.

While it won’t be as warm today, it’ll be quiet nice with a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon and highs in the 70s. Any shower chance looks to stay to our southwest through the day.

Image

Image

Tomorrow looks decent overall too with a partly to mostly cloudy skies. Rain chance this week are limited, although a spot sprinkle/brief shower is possible late tomorrow into Wednesday. 95% of the time will be dry, so any drops won’t put a damper on the outdoors sports that are scheduled.

Image

Image

Humberto is a hurricane this morning and will head toward Bermuda by the end of the week. Even if the track adjusts a bit more to the northwest, and Humberto slows/loops offshore at the end of the week, it’ll remain far enough offshore to limit impacts to the U.S. The main impacts for Humberto will be large seas/surf and the rip current risk.

Image

