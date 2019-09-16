Nice September Pattern Ahead

What a finish to the weekend! 80 degree weather, sunshine, low humidity and a Pats blowout victory. Easy to say we were checking all boxes on this one.

While it won’t be as warm today, it’ll be quiet nice with a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon and highs in the 70s. Any shower chance looks to stay to our southwest through the day.

Tomorrow looks decent overall too with a partly to mostly cloudy skies. Rain chance this week are limited, although a spot sprinkle/brief shower is possible late tomorrow into Wednesday. 95% of the time will be dry, so any drops won’t put a damper on the outdoors sports that are scheduled.

Humberto is a hurricane this morning and will head toward Bermuda by the end of the week. Even if the track adjusts a bit more to the northwest, and Humberto slows/loops offshore at the end of the week, it’ll remain far enough offshore to limit impacts to the U.S. The main impacts for Humberto will be large seas/surf and the rip current risk.