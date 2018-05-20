Nice Stretch Ahead

It really was a tale of two different weekend days – even though both days featured some wet weather. Look at this graphic I tweeted out at about 6:30pm this evening (showing the difference in temps from 24 hours prior):

What a difference from this time yesterday evening! pic.twitter.com/EoFraKEL56 — Bri Eggers (@BriEggers) May 20, 2018

So we made it into the low 80s for many spots today – and it was muggy, did you notice? Of course you did! Even though I have already declared that the complaint department is closed this week, I suppose it can remain open just for this one last day. Dewpoints today were in the mid 60s… which isn’t all that bad. That’s especially true considering we’ll have days this summer when the dewpoints are in the low 70s. BUT it was one of the first tastes of the spring/summer muggies… so I get why it was “so miserable” for many. :c) You’ll love this news then: Dewpoints are already dropping, and humidity will stay in check this week.

I’ve said it many times before, but not this season… My personal dewpoint threshold is 60°: Anything lower is comfortable – anything higher is not. Dewps will be in the 50s for the next few days.

Tomorrow is going to be awesome. I mean it when I say, “the complaint department is closed!” Drier air is moving in, but it will still be warm with highs in the mid to upper 70s (a few spots coming in at 80). A light sea breeze will likely kick in during the afternoon, pulling coastal temps back into the low 70s – but still a stunnah of a day. Enjoy!

Next chance for showers isn’t until late Tuesday into early Wednesday morning. The daylight hours of both days look mostly unaffected, so the timing is great. Plus, as I was reminded today, the gardens and lawns do need the showers to green up and grow!

See you tomorrow. – Breezy