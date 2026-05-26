Happy Tuesday! Wow, what a picture-perfect day so far! We’re tracking another day in the 80s before our next cooldown along with chances for rain.

First, evening temperatures will cool into the 70s with overnight lows in the 60s. Highs Wednesday afternoon will skyrocket into the mid to upper 80s. However, it will be a bit cooler on the Cape.

Skies will be bright and we can’t rule out an isolated shower or storm in the afternoon or evening.

Thursday starts in the 60s again with much cooler highs near 70 degrees. It’s looking a bit cloudier with some spot shower chances.

The clouds stick around for Friday with highs in the low 70s and some evening showers.

Of course our worst day this week…..is on a Saturday. It looks downright chilly in the 50s all day with likely showers. Yuck!

Sunday warms into the mid to upper 60s with just an isolated rain chance in the afternoon. Monday: showers and low 60s. Tuesday: partly sunny and low 70s. Stay tuned!