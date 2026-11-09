Happy Monday! It’s been kind of a strange day in and out of some sprinkles/clouds with some cooler temperatures, too. Thankfully, the next few days look dry before we’re tracking a potential late-week storm bringing rain, wind and maybe even some wintry weather for some of us.

First, evening temperatures will quickly cool to the 40s with overnight lows inland in the mid to upper 30s, and upper 30s to low 40s at the coastline under variable clouds tonight. So, yes, it’ll be a chilly start to your Tuesday morning. But! It will be dry and partly sunny throughout the day. Highs will be as cool as they’ve been the last few days, overall in the mid to upper 50s with breezy conditions.

Wednesday morning will also begin in the 30s and 40s with afternoon highs very similar in the mid to upper 50s. It’ll be a bit brighter for your Veterans Day, but the breezy conditions will stick around again.

Thursday, the clouds will be back. The morning will be cold in the 30s with afternoon highs cooler in the low to mid 50s. It won’t be overly breezy, but we’re tracking the beginning of our late-week storm that evening. Starting Thursday evening/night, rain showers will push in.

The rain showers will continue overnight, with lows in the 30s and 40s into Friday morning. The rest of your Friday, the showers will persist much of the day keeping afternoon temperatures chilly in the 40s. Let’s be clear: for most of us, this is just going to be plain rain showers.

But there is a chance for some wet flakes or a mix for the higher terrain that day, too. It’s still incredibly early, and whether or not we see some flakes, and who sees them, is still up for debate. We’ll be watching this. There will also be a wind component to this with windy conditions at the coastline and breezy conditions farther inland.

Saturday will be a chilly day again with highs in the 40s. The rain chance, and some higher terrain mix/snow chance, continues but to a much lesser extent.

Any rain or snow showers will be much more isolated, but the wind will continue.

Sunday looks much better! It will still be breezy but dry and partly sunny. The morning will be cod in the 20s and 30s with afternoon highs in the low 50s. Monday looks the same. Stay tuned!