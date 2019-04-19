Rain Gear Needed for Your Weekend Plans

What a way to start the holiday weekend! Peak wind gusts reached in the 50 MPH range, which prompted a Wind Advisory to be issued until 8PM this evening for eastern MA, as well as areas along and south of the Mass Pike in Worcester Co.

Not only did we track blustery winds, these gusty winds out of the southwest ushered in our summer-like warm-up. In Boston, the high stretched to 77°, making it the warmest day so far this year. This weekend will still include unseasonably warm conditions, but not to the extent of today’s warmth.

We saw a few light showers move through SE MA earlier this afternoon, but expect showers to be scattered through this evening, especially after 8PM.

Saturday and Sunday feature periods of rain, with Saturday seeing showers on and off through the day, with pockets of heavy downpours likely developing in the middle of the afternoon.

Sunday, we start off with showers in the morning, that move out as early as late morning for Boston, midday for the Cape & Islands.

A Flood Watch has been issued for central MA and the Monandnock region of NH due to heavy rainfall tonight and continuing through the end of the weekend.

Between a 0.5″ to an inch is expected east of the 495-corridor, 1-2″ for central MA and southern NH (away from the coastline), and over 2″ possible for western MA, and the Connecticut River Valley.

Monday also features a few showers (it is still April, after all) as a system skims past the region.

Temperatures in the mid 60s inland Tuesday, cooler at the coast due to a NE wind likely. A few showers possible Wednesday, while clouds stick around through the second of the week, along with a cool down into the 50s.