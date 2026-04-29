It’s been a gray day for most, and we’re not quite done with the dreary weather just yet. As a cold front closes in on Southern New England, clouds will increase even more overnight. We’ll also see showers and some steady rain between tonight and the end of our Thursday.

Showers begin overnight, increasing and becoming widespread by the very early hours of Thursday morning. The steadiest rain looks like it will impact the morning commute, so expect travel to be a bit slow.

Steady rain will continue into the mid-morning hours, tapering off to showers largely by noon. We’ll still see clouds and a few leftover showers through the afternoon on Thursday, though the rain will be much spottier at that point.

Overall, we’re largely looking at rainfall amounts between 0.10″ – 0.50″. It’s not record-setting but it is impactful… in fact, it’ll actually be helpful for some areas, as right now Southern New England is running a bit dry. The North Shore, Cape and Nantucket in particular are lacking when it comes to rainfall, but most of the state could use the rain at this point. One example is the greater Boston area– Logan Airport generally sees 3.63″ of rain in the month of April. We should have seen 3.40″ by this point in the month. However, we haven’t even seen 2″ of rain! We haven’t even seen 1.50″! Logan is just one of many examples measuring low.

In terms of rainfall the rest of the week, we’ll have a few chances, but none look as solid as Thursday’s. We could see a spotty shower or two Friday and Saturday, but most of both days stays dry.

As for Sunday, rain will be very location-dependent. An area of low pressure sliding along the coast may impact southeastern MA, if not all of coastal MA. That entirely depends on the track of that storm– should it creep far enough to the west, then yes, we’ll see showers for the coast. If not? We stay dry.

In terms of temperatures, we largely continue the trend of average-ish. We’ll be in the mid 50s on Thursday, upper 50s Friday and Saturday, and back to the mid 50s for Sunday. It’s an overall below-average stretch, but we’ll even things out a bit as temperatures bounce back to the 60s in the low to mid 60s.