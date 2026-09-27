Good morning! Hopefully, everybody has been safe and dry as our storm has pressed northward.

The worst of the weather has been for the coast, with crashing waves and gusty winds. For the Cape and Islands, peak gusts have been in the 60s and 50s, while areas inland have largely seen gusts in the 40s.

Good news/bad news when it comes to the impacts of this storm today. The good news is that we’ll see both the wind and coastal flooding concerns start to recede as we move through our Sunday. It’s not like those factors disappear into thin air, but they lighten up just a bit, before receding more on Monday.

The bad news is that we’re still dealing with some intense rainfall, and will continue to do so through the rest of the day.

While we won’t see pouring rain every hour of our day, we will rounds of showers and sometimes bands of heavy rain as well on and off today, and continued showers and some heavy rain on and off for most of our Monday as well.

With that rain, we have the potential for some localized flooding, particularly where rain totals surpass 4″.

We have seen numbers higher than 4″ already, with reports coming in in that threshold from southeastern Massachusetts especially. For that reason, we have a Flood Watch in place from Worcester County east.

Temperatures today will be in the upper 50s and low 60s- similar to what we saw/felt yesterday. Monday will be similarly cool for this time of year, especially with the continued clouds and rain.

Tuesday, everything eases up. It won’t be picture-perfect sunshine all day, but we’ll see some breaks in the clouds. It’ll be slightly milder as well, with temperatures in the mid 60s by the afternoon.

Wednesday becomes even milder! We’ll be partly sunny, and temperatures get a boost into the upper 60s and low 70s. Our average high this time of year is generally in the upper 60s, so for the first time in days, we’ll have temperatures back above average… even more so by the end of the coming week. We’ll stay partly sunny, and highs jump into the mid 70s by Thursday and Friday!