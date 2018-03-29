Rain Showers But Still Mild

Whoa……two days in a row with above normal temps?! Say what?!



They have been few and far between—only this 9 month–but these past two have been just great! Granted, a fair amount of clouds today but still a decent day for outdoor activities. The good news is that March will close out on a mild note with temps tomorrow and Saturday reaching the 50s for highs. Unfortunately for tomorrow, quite a few clouds and likely some rain showers.



That storm located in Indiana tonight will head for northern New England tomorrow and in doing so drag a swath of rain showers through our part of the world. It’s not a washout but every part of the day does offer at least a few showers. I would hedge more toward morning and midday versus afternoon but can’t rule out a rogue shower after 4pm. Despite clouds and raindrops, temps will be very springy–starting around 50 at 7am and flirting with 60 throughout the afternoon.

The Holiday Weekend is decent–no storms and no bitter cold (not as warm as last year (80s) but Easter last year was mid April)



Saturday looks amazing….sunny skies along with seasonably mild temps. Easter Sunday is no slouch either just a bit of a gusty wind with more seasonable temps..upper 40s to around 50.



Be safe, have fun this weekend.

~JR