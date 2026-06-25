I’m tasked with all shows this evening (vacation mode is here) along with this blog and that has left me scatterbrained

So I’m gonna drop a bunch of graphics in here, let them do most of the explaining and if you still have questions, find me on the ol traditional legacy TV method on 7News at 5/5:30/6/6:30/9/10/11. ;o)

Here’s the latest 7-Day forecast:

At first glance, tomorrow and Saturday look washed but not the case! Here is how the chance of rain will shake out tomorrow:

While I do think there is a high chance of rain before 9am, after 9am the majority of the region likely is dry (with some sun) for the remainder of the day. There will be the chance of an isolated storm during the late afternoon and early evening hours. Another way to visualize tomorrow is through our Futurecast time stamps, They will be displayed in chronological order:

No washout weather tomorrow! As for the weekend, Sunday is likely the better of the two weekend days as Saturday will offer quite a few clouds, especially along and south of the Pike and about a 20% chance of a shower. Sunday is brighter and the chance of a brief/light shower drops to nearly 10%:

Referring back to that 7-day forecast, while temps will begin to warm into the mid 80s next week, still no signs of any long-lasting excessive heat (ala, no heat waves).

Enjoy!

~JR