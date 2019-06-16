Scattered Showers for Father’s Day, Drier Monday

Wishing all the dad’s out there a “Happy Father’s Day”! Unfortunately, we couldn’t mirror the weather we saw yesterday for the start of the holiday weekend, but at least it will not be a washout today (or as wet as Father’s Day 2015 when we got over 1.7″ of rain!)

If your plans today take you outdoors, be sure to have the umbrella handy through at least the middle of the afternoon. We’re tracking scattered light showers along and north of the Pike, with some embedded downpours and a few rumbles of thunder. Looks like SE MA and the Cape and Islands are spared until at least after sunset this evening from the bulk of the rain, but the cloud cover will be in full force today, so not the best beach day for dad, either.

Tonight, a few lingering showers for eastern MA, otherwise the cold front clears out to sea. Low temperatures only slip into the upper 50s to low 60s.

We’ll see a gradual clearing of the skies into sunrise Monday, and we’ll see the return of drier conditions and the sunshine for Monday. High temperatures tomorrow stretch into the 70s to near 80, but slightly cooler at the coast due to a seabreeze that develops by the afternoon.

Tuesday, a stationary front shifts northward into southern New England, bringing back the cloud cover and shower chances by the afternoon hours. This unsettled weather pattern sticks around through early Friday, but we’re not tracking washouts.

For the summer solstice, which is quickly approaching (this Friday!), we’ll see showers early in the morning, but we should see some sunshine by the afternoon. Sunshine sticks around for the first half of next weekend with highs into the mid 70s.