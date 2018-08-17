Scattered Showers, Storms This Weekend

This weekend does not look a like a complete washout, but we will be dodging in and out of some showers and thunderstorms at times, mainly on Saturday afternoon.

This is due to the warm front that spurred up a few strong to severe storms that moved through Friday afternoon in the Merrimack Valley. Tonight, we’ll see a few scattered showers and storms, but mainly after 11PM. Out to our west, a line of strong to severe storms are possible, sparking a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for western MA, S. VT, and western CT through 11PM.

That line will weaken as it traverses the region.

By Saturday, that warm front will have lifted north, but we’ll still wait for the cold front that will slide through Saturday afternoon. It will spark up a few downpours ahead of it from 4PM onwards. These will be mainly along and south of the Mass Pike.

Saturday’s high temperatures will be quite seasonable, in the lower 80s and still remaining muggy ahead of that cold front. Sunday, a much nicer airmass takes over, with highs into the lower 70s, but we will see see mostly cloudy skies and a slight chance for a shower, mainly for the south coast.

Heading down to the Cape and Islands this weekend? For the Falmouth Road Race participants, you’ll see breezy and cooler conditions, with a slight chance for a shower, otherwise not too bad for race day Sunday morning.

We finally see drier and brighter conditions by late day Monday and continuing into Tuesday.