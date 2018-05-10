Seasonable, Sunny Friday Followed by a Showery, Cool Saturday

After a week filled with foggy mornings and cooler coasts, a cold front overnight will finally change the pattern for the end of the week. The cold front is bringing a few severe thunderstorms to parts of upstate New York, and the line of thunderstorms extends as far south as central Pennsylvania. By the time this line of thunderstorms slides into the Worcester Hills, they will be weak enough to just spur up a few light rain showers. It will take a little longer to reach the outer edge of the Cape and the Islands, where a spot shower is expected closer to midnight.

A few clouds may linger Friday morning, but the shower chances will be long gone as the cold front will have already cleared the region. It will be a breezy start to our Friday, but the wind shift is key. The wind direction will be out of the northwest and typically would usher in “colder” conditions. However, for our coastal communities, this northwesterly flow will allow high temperatures to stretch into the low to mid 60s. Farther inland where the seabreeze doesn’t impact the daytime heating, it will feel slightly cooler compared to the last few days.

We trade in our sunglasses Friday, for umbrellas and a spring jacket Saturday with rain showers dampening any outdoor plans from start to finish. By the evening, there’s a chance for a break in the showers, but clouds will still linger. With showers and cloud cover Saturday, temperatures will struggle to make it out of the 50s, with a few spots in the upper 40s.

The front that brings the showers in Saturday will wobble south the area by Mother’s Day, allowing for more sunshine by the afternoon hours. However, clouds will linger longest along the south coast and the Cape and Islands. Highs on Mother’s Day will be much more seasonable for this time of the year with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

A dome of high pressure slides in to start off the following work week, making for a pleasant and slightly warmer start to the week with highs into the 70s Monday through Wednesday. Check out the 7-day below: