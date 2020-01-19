Single Digit Wind Chills Are Back

7Weather- From cold temperatures and snow Saturday night, to some sun and 40s Sunday. Hopefully you were able to to enjoy the nice weather, the frigid air returns to start the week.

Brrr! We are back to wind chills in the single digits and below zero Monday morning. Temperatures start in the teens for most, but with breezy winds, it will feel a lot colder. There isn’t much relief in the afternoon. Highs reach into the mid and upper 20s, but it will feel like the teens. If you’re off, it will be a good day to hibernate.

Snow way! Boston got 3″ of snow Saturday night, and Worcester recorded 4.1″. This puts Worcester about 5″ of snow above average. We haven’t seen a whole of snow so far, but it’s much more than this time last year.

There won’t be any melting Monday or Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the single digits and teens both morning, and highs only reach into the 20s.

Wednesday will be chilly, but at least we jump above freezing in most towns. Thursday is the pick of the week with sunshine and highs in the mid and upper 40s.