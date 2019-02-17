Snow Late Tonight, Continuing Through Presidents Day

For your Sunday, we’re starting off with sunshine, but we’ll see increasing cloud cover through this evening ahead of our next system.

This system will bring snow to western MA as early as 10PM, midnight into central MA, and by 2AM for the greater Boston-area, SE MA and the Cape.

These snow showers will be steady through the overnight and into the Monday morning commute. The good news about tomorrow morning is that most have off for Presidents Day, so there will not be as much volume on the roadways, but if you are going to be traveling tomorrow morning, leave extra time to move the snow off your car and take it slow on your travels since most roads will either be slick or snow-covered.

The snow showers will linger through the afternoon, with a slight chance for the rain/snow to move north along the immediate southern coastline, and along the Cape.

Overall, through the early evening, expect between 1-2″ along and north of the RT. 2 corridor, 2-4″ for the Greater Boston-area, North Shore, and along and south of the Mass Pike, including Worcester. The area of 2-4″ is included in a Winter Weather Advisory from 10PM tonight through 1PM Monday afternoon.

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for RI, SE MA, and the Cape for pockets of 4-6″ of snowfall possible. Thankfully, this is a gradual snowfall event, that will make it easier for plows and crews to stay ahead of the storm and keep roads across the area just wet, not snow-covered.

The snow showers taper by sunset Monday evening and drier and colder air settles in for Tuesday. High temperatures Tuesday struggle to make it out of the 20s, we’re near 30° Wednesday, with Wednesday night featuring our next system. This system starts off as snow than changes to a wintry mix Thursday. We’ll keep an eye on it as we get closer.

Friday and Saturday feature a warm-up with highs into the low 40s under mostly sunny skies!