Snowy Start

We’re waking to a snowy scene this Monday morning as many towns and cities have picked up 2-4″ of snow as of 7am. A few spots south of the Pike are a bit higher, and some folks across northern Mass and southern N.H. have seen less. Overall, the flavor of the day is going to feature this system as a manageable storm with an additional accumulation after 7am being on the order of a coating to a couple inches. With that additional snow stretched out from mid morning, through the afternoon, it should be easier for road crews to keep up on later today. That means while snow covers many secondary roads through mid morning, travel from mid morning, into the afternoon should fair ok, with mainly wet treated roads.

It cools down tonight, back into the teens so watch for snow melt and puddles to freeze on up. Tomorrow will be quiet and cold with highs in the 20s to near 30 degrees.

Our next storm won’t be a mostly snow event as snow starts Wednesday night, then goes to a mix to rain before ending Thursday morning. Snow totals won’t be big, but a few inches are possible, especially across the interior.

Have a good day.

