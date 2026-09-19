It’s been a fall-feeling day to say the least! Temperatures topped out in the 60s earlier this afternoon, and now we’re cooling down.

In fact, we’ll cool down pretty quickly, and by early Sunday morning, temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s inland, and the low to mid 50s by the water. Sweatshirt weather, indeed!

Temperatures will be even cooler tomorrow afternoon than they were this afternoon– areas east of 495 will be in the low 60s, but temperatures will get stuck in the upper 50s for parts of Worcester County. But the numbers aren’t the only thing we’re watching for the second half of the weekend. We have rain on the way too.

This next storm will bring showers and some heavy rain from west to east — so, the farther east you live the later you see wet weather. With that in mind, if you’re determined to get outside AND stay dry, get out and about early! Showers will move into central Massachusetts by mid to late morning, and by the early afternoon, we’re all dealing with the rain.

We’ll see intermittent showers and pockets of heavy rain as well through the rest of Sunday, with the last of the drops finally fading from the Cape & Islands right around sunrise Monday morning.

While this storm doesn’t look like a direct copycat of last Sunday’s storm (particularly in that those very heavy bands of rain we had last week do NOT look like they will form tomorrow), we may have some heavy rain lead to slick roads and minor ponding, so just be careful behind the wheel.

On that note, if you’re heading to the Pats game (kickoff against the Steelers at 1PM), make sure you have a rain jacket or poncho with you! You’ll be dealing with wet weather throughout the course of the game.

Some clouds stick around Monday, though there is some clearing as we get into Monday afternoon. Highs remain fall-like though. In fact, they remain fall-like all week long! We’ll be in the mid 60s Monday, then the low 60s through Friday.

By the way, while Mother Nature has decided fall starts now (or, fall temperatures do, at least), the first official day of autumn will be Tuesday with the autumnal equinox!