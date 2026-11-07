It’s a soaking start to the morning for much of the coastline– the front that’s been driving the heavy rain is still hanging right on the coast, bringing us more rain this morning. Many of our eastern Massachusetts, but even more so our southeastern Massachusetts towns have seen just about a month’s worth of rain out of one single storm.

Areas of the Cape, like Mashpee, and the South Coast, line New Bedford, have seen more than 6″ in spots.

Again, these numbers are only going up this morning as the rain continues to come down.

That said, the heavy rain does recede as we move through the morning, leaving us with a few scattered showers (mainly east) by the afternoon. We’ll be cloudy across the board, with temperatures staying in the 50s and low 60s later today.

With that, you can get outside this afternoon without getting totally soaked, but don’t expect a bright sunny day.

We’ll actually see a few renewed showers later tonight and Sunday morning as an area of low pressure in the upper atmosphere (which is, for all intents and purposes, the actual driver behind the wheel of our short-term forecast) moves eastward across New England. Unlike the last 24 hours, this will not bring a deluge.

By Sunday afternoon, even those showers are gone and the clouds slowly but surely peel away. We’ll be partly cloudy by sunset. Temperatures midday will be in the mid 50s for most, and upper 50s in the warmest spots.

However, we’ll also be windy! As we make the transition from the warm, wet airmass we’ve been in to a drier, cooler one, gusts will jump into the 20s, even 30s possible on Sunday.

Keep that in mind and maybe add a layer if you’re headed to Gillette to watch the Pats take on the Packers (4:25PM kickoff). Considering sunset is at 4:30 PM in Foxboro, temperatures will quickly fall to the 40s by halftime.

Monday stays pretty breezy with gusts in the teens and 20s. We’ll have a mix of clouds and sun, and thanks to the stiff northwesterly breeze, a little lake-effect shower carrying all the way to us here in New England is possible, though most of the day stays dry. Temperatures will be in the mid 50s.

Tuesday and Wednesday (Veterans Day) stay breezy but brighter. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s both days.