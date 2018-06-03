Spring Showers & Temps

Well, it may be meteorological summer – but it didn’t really feel like it today. For those who were not impressed by the heat and the humidity, today was quite refreshing! We had highs in the low to mid 60s, a cool breeze out of the east, and lots of sunshine to soak in. Still, for most of us (especially near the coastline), an extra layer was necessary today. No more heat and humidity in the forecast… at least not for the next few days.

Tomorrow is a rainy day AND a Monday. Remember though, rain isn’t a bad thing! We need it from time to time, and at least this time it’s not falling on a weekend! The morning commute will be wet, and steady rain will continue through the early afternoon – it will be heavy at times. Expect travel disruptions with ponding on roads/poor drainage areas, as well as reduced visibility at times. That extra layer is needed for tomorrow – but hopefully it’s not only warm… but also waterproof.

The steady rain should taper in the afternoon/evening – but still some showers will linger along the coastline. It’s a breezy day too, with an onshore wind some 12-20mph and gusts around 30mph from time to time. That may make the umbrella tricky to maneuver. That onshore wind will also keep temps fairly steady through the day… not moving far from the low to mid 50s. Record COLD high temps for tomorrow could be in jeopardy: (also notice the record cold high for tomorrow in Boston was set last year on June 4th. Anyone recall that last year we endured a lot of “May gray” and “June gloom” days??)

A few showers will still linger into Tuesday and Wednesday, and the cooler than average temps will be sticking around through much of the work-week. We’ll see some warming and some more sunshine by the end of the week. -Breezy