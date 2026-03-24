Happy Tuesday! There was definitely a bit of a chill in the air today, but thankfully we have some warmer days ahead this week before the temperatures start dropping this weekend.

Tonight we’ll start dropping to the 30s with overnight lows into the upper 20s and low 30s. Skies will be partly cloudy but dry. Wednesday will feature increasing clouds with just a chance for an isolated sprinkle or light shower.

Highs will warm up nicely into the low 50s.

Wednesday night, an isolated shower will be around and they’ll become more numerous for Thursday morning. Thursday morning will start off near 40 degrees but it’ll feel great in the afternoon in the low 60s.

I’d grab a rain coat over an umbrella, because it will be a bit windy.

Showers will return Thursday evening and overnight into Friday morning. Friday morning begins in the mid 40s with highs near 50 degrees. It will be a bit breezy, though.

Those will be the warmer days before our eventual cooldown.

Saturday will be downright cold! Near 20 in the morning with highs in the upper 30s. Sunday, low 20s to upper 40s with partly sunny skies.

Monday: upper 20s to upper 50s with a chance for a spot shower. Tuesday: 30s to 50s with evening showers.