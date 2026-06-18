After a stretch of beautiful weather here across New England, we’re working our way through a stormy day. In fact, some of these storms could be strong to severe as we finish out the afternoon and evening.

Storms will push east across the area through roughly 10 PM.

Between now and then, storms will move west to east through the area, bringing the potential of heavy rain, thunder & lightning, gusty winds, and even an isolated tornado or two possible.

In fact, we have a Tornado Watch in place for many of our Massachusetts counties (including Middlesex, Essex, and Worcester Counties), all of New Hampshire, parts of southern Maine and northern Connecticut.

I know it’s hard to focus on anything else when the word “tornado” is used, but “isolated” is the word I’d hone in on here. Do we have the potential of a tornado outbreak? Absolutely not. Is our tornado risk zero? Also no. Just make sure you’re staying weather aware, and know what to do if there is a Tornado Warning in your area!

Need a refresher? Here are a few helpful hints:

Remember the difference between a WATCH and a WARNING! A Watch is issued when we are, quite literally, watching out for dangerous weather. The atmospheric ingredients exist, but the actual bad weather hasn’t come together just yet. A Warning is issued when that dangerous weather is actively happening, and you need to take action immediately.

IF a Tornado Warning is issued for your area, go to the lowest level of your home. If you have a basement, great! That will be your severe weather safe space. If you don’t have a basement, that’s okay! Go to an interior room (away from walls and windows) on the first floor of your home.

Wherever your safe space is, once you’re in it, crouch down low and cover your head until the warning has ended.

You can be proactive BEFORE any warnings pop up! Take a moment after reading this to throw some helpful things in your safe space– water and snacks, a blanket, some games if you have restless kids (or adults) in the home. Hopefully you’ll never have to use any of this, but better to be prepared, not scared!



Now, again, tornadoes are NOT the main concern with these storms. The main concern is actually the gusty winds they could produce, as well as very heavy rain at times. Just be mindful of the weather, especially before getting on the roads!

Now today is one of one. Tomorrow, we’re back to beautiful, summer-like New England weather.

It’ll be a breezy day, but expect plenty of sunshine and highs in the upper 70s and low to mid 80s– a touch above average for this time of year. It’ll be a great day to get outside, whether it’s to celebrate Juneteenth in or around Boston, or for the football fans headed out to FIFA Fan Fest!

As for the folks headed to Boston Stadium tomorrow evening for Scotland’s matchup against Morocco, you’ll get a gorgeous evening. It’ll still be breezy, but right around 80 in Foxboro as the match kicks off at 6 PM. Temps will fall into the 70s from there.

The weekend is looking solid! We’ll be partly sunny both days with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s (cooler for the coast). Both days have the potential for a spotty shower, but stay mainly dry! Overall, it’ll be a solid stretch to get outside!

Monday starts out calm with clouds and sun, but clouds increase in the afternoon and we’ll be watching for rain as well.