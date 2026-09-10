Thought summer was over? Not so fast. Just because we get a few crisp days here and there, it doesn’t mean we don’t get our fair share of summery days in September too. Today, is one of those days.



A mild and muggy start, with spotty showers early this morning, will yield to mid to late morning sun breaking out and temps soaring from near 70, back into the mid to upper 80s this afternoon. With winds turning to the west/northwest, dew points drop off too allowing for a comfortable warm summer day.





With low humidity back in place tonight, we’ll watch temps slide back into the 50s and 60s, allowing for a more classic mid-September vibe outside tomorrow. Highs recover into the mid to upper 70s with a ton of sunshine through the afternoon.

A chill is in the air to start the weekend with many of the suburbs back down into the 40s. That chill won’t last long though as highs rise into the mid 70s to near 80, allowing for a near perfect day for anything you have planned.



Humidity starts to increase Saturday night into Sunday, and we’ll likely track showers/thunder moving in too. We’ll watch the the potential of embedded downpours with that, pending where a wave of low pressure/front tracks.