Summery Sunday Includes Late Afternoon Storms & Humidity

We started off our Sunday under cloudy skies, but temperatures continued to rise as well as the humidity due to the southwesterly wind.

For afternoon high temperatures, expect highs near 80 under mostly cloudy skies. It’s mid to late afternoon onwards that we have to worry about heavy downpours and thunderstorms.

Likely from 4PM onwards, a line of storms will slide in from the west. These storms and heavy downpours first impacting central Massachusetts and then sliding eastward into the Merrimack Valley by 6PM, and into Metrowest and downtown Boston by at least 7PM. Southeastern MA and the Cape & Islands will likely see these storms by 9PM. With this timeline, that means most the region remains dry for the first half of the day, so get any of your outdoor plans/errands finished before the second half of the day.

The showers and storms will likely linger through the overnight hours, finally subsiding by 3AM. We’ll have a few spotty showers for Monday on the backside of this system as it slides off the coast and well out to sea.

As that system loses it’s grips on New England, high pressure is able to slide in for Tuesday and Wednesday, allowing ample amounts of sunshine for both days, allowing high temperatures to stretch into the low 80s.

Thursday morning brings the next round of showers, a few rumbles of thunder cannot be ruled out, but with the cloud cover and showers to start off, that will cool high temperatures into the mid to upper 70s.

Then, it looks like we heat things up by next weekend, with highs stretching into the low 90s by next Friday and Saturday. Some towns could be near record breaking heat. We’ll keep our eyes closely on the forecast, so be sure to download the 7News weather app to get the latest forecast updates on the go during these busy summer months. -Jackie