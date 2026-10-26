Happy Monday! WOW! What a day out there! We hit the upper 60s, and some of us even 70 degrees today with lots of sunshine and no wind. We’ve got a mild evening ahead of us before a temperature drop for tomorrow.

First, evening temperatures won’t be quite as chilly as the last few evenings. Overall, we’ll be in the 60s and 50s. Overnight lows will only reach the 30s and 40s with a light breeze.

The sun will be in full force for your Tuesday! But, it won’t warm us up into the 60s. In fact, we’ll only reach the low to mid 50s. Overall, another nice day as long as you’re dressed for it.

Temperatures will drop like a rock Tuesday night. Wednesday morning will be downright frigid in the 20s and 30s. Winter jackets will be needed! There will be a few more clouds around, but it’s looking better into the afternoon hours with a warm-up to the mid to upper 60s.

Thursday morning won’t be nearly as cold with lows in the 30s and 40s. And in the afternoon, with the help of a southwesterly breeze, we’ll warm right back up into the upper 60s! Plus it’ll be mostly sunny, too. Friday, the sun sticks around and we only go up from here! Lows look mild in the 40s with very warm afternoon temperatures into the low 70s. Spectacular!

Saturday is Halloween and there’s nothing spooky about the forecast! Highs will reach the low 60s with mostly sunny skies. For trick-or-treating: mostly clear and in the 50s. Enjoy it!

More clouds will be around Sunday with highs in the low 60s. Monday we’re looking at a low-end chance for a spot shower and highs in the low 60s. Rain chances seem to creep up in the days following. Stay tuned!