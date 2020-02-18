Sunny But Cold

Not much to talk about over the next few days so we’ll keep the blog short and sweet. High pressure is moving in and will keep the sunshine around Wednesday all the way through the weekend.

Wednesday will bring highs in the low 40s but with a gusty wind, plan on feels like temperatures in the 30s.

Thursday and Friday will have high temperatures near 30. The breeze backs down on Thursday but it’s not gone, so still plan on wind chills in the 20s under the sunshine.

The best news comes for the weekend. Sunshine will hang around but talk about a temperature rebound! 40s on Saturday and 50s on Sunday!

If you’re going skiing in Northern New England, there’s good news and bad news. Good news is all the rain we had today was snow up north so there’s lots of fresh snow on the mountains. The bad news is the cold air is also moving in there. So bundle up if you’re planning on skiing this week.