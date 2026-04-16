It’s been another day of topsy-turvy temperatures. Inland cities had plenty of time to warm up, while the coast, once again, stayed cool. We’ll have one more day of funky temperatures before some normalcy as we get into the weekend/next week.

Before we dig into this temperature trend, it’s worth a mention that with a warm front, and then a cold front moving through New England in the next 24 hours, we could see a few showers (especially late tonight and early Friday morning). That said, the remainder of Thursday and Friday stays dry for most.

However, with that same warm front & cold front, we’ll see mild temperatures Friday morning, before temps take a nose-dive throughout the afternoon. We’ll be in the 60s, and a few spots will even make it into the 70s until right around noontime Friday.

That’s when you’ll start to see (and feel) the downturn in temps, with many regressing into the low 50s by late afternoon.

Keep that in mind if you’re headed to Fenway for the Sox first game in a four-game series at home against the Tigers. First pitch is around 7:10 PM, and you’ll want layers as temps will be near 50, and it’ll feel cooler once the sun goes down.

The weekend is looking alright– certainly more seasonable than what we’ve seen during the week. Saturday starts in the upper 40s/low 50s. The coast will stay in the low 50s, while inland cities wind up a little closer to 60 in the afternoon. We’ll be partly to mostly cloudy and breezy at times.

Sunday is a little more straightforward. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s with a cloudy sky, and some rain thanks to another cold front. This front has a little more juice behind it, so rather than a shower here or there, we’ll see more widespread showers during the afternoon.

The front is gone by Sunday night, so we will be dry for Marathon Monday! However, we’ll have a totally different feel as the cold air behind our front settles in. We’ll start Monday morning around, if not just below 40 degrees, and highs in the afternoon will only be in the upper 40s– a good 5-10 degrees below average for this time of year. It’ll be breezy, and we’ll be partly sunny.

If you’re running the Marathon (hats off to you), you may actually enjoy this forecast since you won’t have to worry about beating the heat. As for the spectators out there (like yours truly), you’ll want to dress for a chilly, early-spring feel!