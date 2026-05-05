The bump up in temps, along with the sunshine, was certainly nice yesterday as highs cruised into the mid 60s to lower 70s. The breeze did pick up, but overall, it was a solid early May day.

Today, we’ll take another step up. Both in temps and in wind. While a spot morning shower is possible, much of the day is dry with midday and afternoon sun. Temps break out into the mid 70s to lower 80s, warmest near and northwest of Boston. Along the South Coast, we’ll be cooler again with temps in the low to mid 60s. Winds crank, gusting 30-50mph out of the southwest. A wind advisory is up across eastern Mass.

Wednesday will be windy too with gusts 30-40mph. Showers move in during the afternoon as temps slip from near 70 back to near 60 once some of the wet weather starts. Showers and rumbles of thunder continue into Wednesday night before clearing the coast by Thursday morning.

The highest chance for a morning shower Thursday is for the Cape and Islands, otherwise it looks dry and seasonable.



Friday looks quiet too.



Showers are possible Saturday before Mother’s Day sets up to be mainly dry and a bit milder with temps near 70.