What a weekend we just had! Despite the chilly breeze yesterday, the weekend was a fantastic one overall featuring some nice outdoor activity weather, including that great beach day we had Sunday.



The breeze today is still onshore, however, it won’t be as strong as yesterday. That means after the chilly start to the day, we’ll warm up nicely for a comfortable afternoon as highs head for the mid 60s at the coast to the low to mid 70s inland. A bit of haze will be in the sky (actually some smoke) from the Nova Scotia wildfires. That’ll filter the sun a bit at times, but overall, it’s another solid day.

Dry weather prevails again tomorrow with temps warming back up into the low to mid 80s inland, 70s coast.

We continue that warm-up into the end of the week as Thursday pushes up to near 90 inland, and likely low 90s Friday. While it’ll be hot inland, temps along the coast do run cooler with sea breezes as coastal temps push into the 70s to near 80. The pattern is dry again with the exception of a late-day isolated storm Friday.

Scattered showers slide in Friday night into Saturday morning as a cold front slices through. The other side of that cold front will offer some chillier air with highs in the 60s over the weekend.