While we start off dry early this morning, the dry weather won’t last long as showers move in across much of central and eastern Mass by 7-9am. While it won’t be an all day washout, with rain the entire day, the in and out showers will be frequent enough to keep the umbrella handy. Also, allow for some extra time on the roads as puddling, and road spray getting kicked up, may slow down traffic a bit. Temps hold in the 50s through the afternoon, allowing for another cooler than average day to be locked in across much of the region. Showers taper to drizzle early this evening before drying out overnight.



Tomorrow looks great! Near 70 inland, 60-65 at the coast. Mild weather lingers into Friday, mid to upper 60s before cooler weather settles in over the weekend.



While it’ll be cool Saturday and Sunday, it looks mainly dry as a storm stays just far enough south for the bulk of the rain to also stay to our south. The highest risk for showers Saturday will be along the south coast. Highs Saturday run in the mid 50s. Mother’s Day looks cool and dry, near 60 inland, low 50s coast.