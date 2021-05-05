Wet Wednesday, Brighter Thursday

Spring struggles are in store for this wet Wednesday as overnight heavier showers taper off this morning to some patchy drizzle. Throw in an easterly wind, and it’ll be chilly through the day with highs running in the lower 50s on average. Although there will be many lulls in the wet weather around midday, we’ll likely see shower chances pick back up around the evening commute.

The rain leaves us by tomorrow morning, and we’ll enjoy a nice afternoon with highs in the low 60s. Friday looks decent too, low 60s inland, 50s at the coast.

We’ll track scattered showers Saturday, although it’s not an all day washout. It’ll be chilly too, low to mid 50s. Mother’s Day looks dry with highs in the lower 60s.