Before we jump into the forecast, let me take a second to say happy Earth Day, everyone! How lucky are we to live on this “pale blue dot”? In case you’re looking for a way to celebrate today, here are a few things you can do (today, or any day)!

In terms of the forecast, it’s been dreary. We know that much, right? Clouds will stay stubborn through the rest of the day, and we’ll see a few scattered showers as well.

It won’t be a washout for the end of the day, just like it wasn’t a washout at the start of the day. Just a few showers, some mist & drizzle and clouds. Just know that this is the only real shot at rain we see for quite a few days.

Overnight, clouds decrease, as do temperatures. We’ll wake up on Thursday to a mix of sun & clouds and temperatures in the 30s and 40s. Thursday will remain partly sunny, and while we do have a chance of a shower or two in the second half of the day, most of our Thursday stays dry. Temperatures will be milder as well, topping out in the upper 50s and low 60s. It’ll be breezy as well with gusts in the 20s.

Friday will be cooler but we’ll still have some sunshine! Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s. Saturday looks similar (sun & a few more clouds) but slightly cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Sunday will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy, with highs in the upper 50s. Monday is nearly identical to Sunday– perhaps a degree or two warmer and with a few more clouds.

I want to go back to talking about the rain. This is that time of year where I get constant comments about “how rainy it’s been” or that the month has been “nothing but soggy”. But perspective is everything when it comes to the weather, and perspective says that it’s actually been… a little dry!

On average, we see 3.63″ of precipitation in Boston in the month of April. To this point in the month, we should have seen 2.62″ of precip. We haven’t even seen half of that! So far (today not included), Boston has seen 1.30″ of precip. Boston isn’t an isolated case, either!

Worcester, which generally sees 4.08″, and 2.90″ by this point in the month, has only seen 1.37″! So, in all reality, while it certainly may feel like it’s been a touch dreary this month, especially coming off an eventful winter, it’s actually been a bit dry.