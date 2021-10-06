Alright, back on track! Sox win a big game last night and now we’re back to winning weather over the next several days as sunshine and milder air return.



As patchy clouds and fog break for some sun this afternoon, midday temps jump up, quickly heading toward 70. With a bit of an ocean breeze at the coast, it’ll be cooler there, mid 60s. Overall, close to seasonable for the time of year. Tomorrow, is even a few degrees warmer, with highs in the upper 60s coast, mid 70s inland. Enjoy!



Friday looks mild again too.



Saturday starts with early clouds and a few sprinkles, however most of the day is dry with partial sunshine in the afternoon. It’ll be breezy and cool with highs in the low 60s. Sunday is a bit milder, mid 60s and Monday looks mild, near 70. One thing to watch for Sunday-Monday is how close a storm to our south gets. As of now, it does look like high pressure is strong enough that most of the rain and wind stays just off our south coast.