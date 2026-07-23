tl;dr… sunny and 80 through the weekend.



The latest round of storms, last evening, came with a cold front that swept out the humidity overnight. This morning, it’s a fresh new pattern and one that has some staying power over the next several days. Aside from some early morning showers across the Islands, we’ve dried out quite nicely and will remain that way through the weekend.



The next several days, temps run near, or above 80 inland and mid to upper 70s at the coast. Dew points average in the 50s, allowing for not only comfortably warm afternoons, but also good sleeping weather with lows falling back into the 50s and 60s.

Monday afternoon, we’ll bring back the risk for a few isolated showers and storms, but a better chance of unsettled weather holds off until Tuesday and Wednesday.



