Beyonce and Jay Z worth more than 1 billion combined

Jay Z and Beyonce are worth more than one billion dollars.

Forbes said on Wednesday that the superstar couple’s net worth has climbed to 1.16 billion dollars.

Jay Z accounts for most of it. He is worth 810 million dollars.

Meanwhile, Forbes put Beyonce’s wealth at 350 million dollars.

Neither of them comes at the top of their respective rankings. Jay Z was beaten to the top spot by Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs in the magazine’s latest ‘Richest in Hip-Hop’ ranking. And Beyonce is 46th on Forbes’ ‘America’s Richest Self-Made Women’ list.

